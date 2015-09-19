Enrico PieranunziBorn 5 December 1949
Enrico Pieranunzi
1949-12-05
Enrico Pieranunzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Enrico Pieranunzi (born 5 December 1949) is an Italian jazz pianist. He fuses classical technique with jazz.
Il Cinema Paradiso (Music For The Film)
Ennio Morricone
Il Cinema Paradiso (Music For The Film)
Il Cinema Paradiso (Music For The Film)
