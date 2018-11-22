Brian BennettBorn 9 February 1940
Brian Bennett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cc6bc76-2ff6-4689-b140-debde1713172
Brian Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Laurence Bennett, OBE (born 9 February 1940 in Palmers Green, North London, England) is an English drummer, pianist, composer and producer of popular music. He is best known as the drummer of the UK rock and roll group, the Shadows. He is father of musician and Shadows band member Warren Bennett.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Bennett Tracks
Sort by
Chaseside Shoot Up
Brian Bennett
Chaseside Shoot Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chaseside Shoot Up
Last played on
Summer Holiday
Cliff Richard
Summer Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxb.jpglink
Summer Holiday
Last played on
The Ruth Rendell Mysteries
Brian Bennett
The Ruth Rendell Mysteries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quantum
Brian Bennett
Quantum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quantum
Last played on
Discovery
Brian Bennett
Discovery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Discovery
Last played on
Solstice
Brian Bennett
Solstice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solstice
Last played on
The Investigator
Brian Bennett
The Investigator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Investigator
Last played on
Chase Side Shoot Up
Brian Bennett
Chase Side Shoot Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chase Side Shoot Up
Last played on
Holy Mackerel ('Rugby Special' Theme Tune)
Brian Bennett
Holy Mackerel ('Rugby Special' Theme Tune)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cv1gw.jpglink
Holy Mackerel ('Rugby Special' Theme Tune)
Last played on
Midnight Cowboy
Brian Bennett
Midnight Cowboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Cowboy
Last played on
Boogie Juice
Brian Bennett
Boogie Juice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie Juice
Last played on
Holy Mackerel
Brian Bennett
Holy Mackerel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holy Mackerel
Last played on
Christmas Morning
Brian Bennett
Christmas Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Morning
Last played on
The Shackleton Variations
Brian Bennett
The Shackleton Variations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shackleton Variations
Last played on
Rockin Horse
Brian Bennett
Rockin Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin Horse
Last played on
I Resolve
Brian Bennett
I Resolve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Resolve
Last played on
Prowler
Brian Bennett
Prowler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prowler
Last played on
Brian Bennett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist