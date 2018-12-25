Nicky HopkinsBorn 24 February 1944. Died 6 September 1994
Nicky Hopkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cbe7f39-d487-42e2-8722-23dc2332ea95
Nicky Hopkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Christian Hopkins (24 February 1944 – 6 September 1994) was an English pianist and organist. Hopkins recorded and performed on many notable British and American pop and rock music releases from the 1960s through the 1990s including many songs by The Rolling Stones, The Kinks and The Who.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicky Hopkins Tracks
Sort by
She's a Rainbow
Nicky Hopkins
She's a Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxj.jpglink
She's a Rainbow
Last played on
My Generation
John Entwistle
My Generation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnct.jpglink
My Generation
Last played on
You Got The Silver
The Rolling Stones
You Got The Silver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjt8.jpglink
You Got The Silver
Last played on
WAITING FOR THE BAND TO COME
Nicky Hopkins
WAITING FOR THE BAND TO COME
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WAITING FOR THE BAND TO COME
Last played on
SPEED ON
Nicky Hopkins
SPEED ON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SPEED ON
Last played on
Waiting For The Band
Nicky Hopkins
Waiting For The Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting For The Band
Last played on
Nicky Hopkins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist