John TamsBorn 16 February 1949
John Tams
1949-02-16
John Tams Biography (Wikipedia)
John Tams (born 16 February 1949) is an English actor, singer, songwriter, composer and musician.
John Tams Tracks
The Year Turns Around Again (War Horse)
John Tams
The Year Turns Around Again (War Horse)
Orchestra
Last played on
Cherry Cheeked Optimists
John Tams
Cherry Cheeked Optimists
Last played on
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
Bob Fox
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
Silent Night (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. John Tams, Barry Coope, Jim Boyes & Bob Fox)
Aled Jones
Silent Night (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. John Tams, Barry Coope, Jim Boyes & Bob Fox)
Mons (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. David Morris)
John Tams
Mons (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. David Morris)
Featured Artist
Joining Up (Ballads of the Great War )
Jim Boyes
Joining Up (Ballads of the Great War )
Cherry Cheeked Optimists (Ballads of the Great War )
John Tams
Cherry Cheeked Optimists (Ballads of the Great War )
Devon At Peace; Only Remembered
Adrian Sutton
Devon At Peace; Only Remembered
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Harry Stone (Hearts of Coal)
John Tams
Written in the Book
John Tams
Written in the Book
Unity (Raise Your Banners High)
John Tams
The Spanish Bride
John Tams
The Spanish Bride
Last played on
Doing Time to Fit Your Crime (feat. John Tams & Coope Boyes & Simpson)
Ashley Hutchings
Doing Time to Fit Your Crime (feat. John Tams & Coope Boyes & Simpson)
Last played on
Amelia
John Tams
Amelia
Last played on
Only Remembered
Ira Sankey, John Tams, Harvey Brough, Tim van Eyken & Members of the War Horse company chorus
Only Remembered
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Over The Hills And Far Away
John Tams
Over The Hills And Far Away
Last played on
Devonshire Carol
John Tams
Devonshire Carol
Last played on
Christmas (Poem)
John Tams
Christmas (Poem)
Last played on
Fireland (Excerpt from BBC Radio Ballad, The Song of Steel)
John Tams
Only Remembered (Reprise) - Radio 2 War Horse Drama Version (feat. Barry Coope)
John Tams
Only Remembered (Reprise) - Radio 2 War Horse Drama Version (feat. Barry Coope)
Last played on
Waiting for The Clouds
John Tams
Waiting for The Clouds
Last played on
O'er the Hills
John Tams
O'er the Hills
Last played on
Who Will Blow The Candle Out Tonight?
John Tams
Who Will Blow The Candle Out Tonight?
Last played on
First Gallop
Adrian Sutton
First Gallop
Last played on
Pull Down Lads
June Tabor
Pull Down Lads
Last played on
Harry Stone
John Tams
Harry Stone
Last played on
Poverty Knock
Muckram Wakes
Poverty Knock
Last played on
Lay Me Low
John Tams
Lay Me Low
Last played on
Only Remembered
John Tams
Only Remembered
Last played on
Bitter Withy
John Tams
Bitter Withy
Last played on
Christmas
John Tams
Christmas
Last played on
Including Love
John Tams
Including Love
Last played on
Girl
John Tams
Girl
Last played on
Hold The Line
John Tams
Hold The Line
Last played on
