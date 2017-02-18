Orchid was an American hardcore punk band from Amherst, Massachusetts. Often considered one of the pioneers of screamo, Orchid combined an extreme yet emotionally complex sound with a post-modern aesthetic. Active from 1997 until 2002, they released several EPs and splits as well as three studio albums. The band consisted of Jayson Green as lead vocalist, drummer Jeffrey Salane, guitarist Will Killingsworth and bassist Geoff Garlock.

In 1999 Orchid released their first record Chaos Is Me and a year after in 2000 released Dance Tonight! Revolution Tomorrow! In July 2002 they released their third studio album Gatefold and later in the year, in September, Orchid released a compilation of both their first and second albums onto CD containing all 21 tracks from both. After the release of both they split up. Posthumously, in 2005 Orchid released Totality, a compilation album comprised all of 24 tracks from out of press and hard to find B-side and split EP material previously only available on vinyl.