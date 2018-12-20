Manu Delago
1984-07-31
Manu Delago Biography (Wikipedia)
Manu Delago (born 31 July 1984) is an Austrian Hang player, percussionist and composer based in London.
North Cluster
Manu Delago
Parasol Peak (excerpts)
Manu Delago
Ensemble
Parasol Woods
Manu Delago
Alpine Brooks
Manu Delago
Ridge View
Manu Delago
Flight
Anoushka Shankar
Parasol Peak
Manu Delago
Parasol Woods; North Cluster; Listening Glacier
Manu Delago
Performer
Two Handsful of Sound
Manu Delago
Mono Desire
Manu Delago
Listening Glacier
Manu Delago
Voice of the Moon (Studio Session)
Anoushka Shankar
Land of Gold (Studio Session)
Anoushka Shankar
Lasya (Studio Session)
Anoushka Shankar
Say Your Prayers
Anoushka Shankar
Herzkeks
Manu Delago
Performer
Song of the North
Manu Delago
Performer
Two Handfuls of Sound
Manu Delago
Mesmer Mesmerising (feat. Isa Kurz)
Manu Delago
Featured Artist
Mesmer Mesmerising (Instrumental)
Manu Delago
Between Oil And Water (feat. Erik Truffaz)
Manu Delago
Herzkeks
Manu Delago
Wandering Around
Manu Delago
Freezing Point ( Poppy Ackroyd Reimagining)
Manu Delago
Freeze
Manu Delago
Freeze (Pablo Nouvelle Remix)
Manu Delago
Chimp Rave
Manu Delago
A Step (feat. Pete Joseph)
Manu Delago
Featured Artist
