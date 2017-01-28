Gré BrouwenstijnBorn 26 August 1915. Died 14 December 1999
Gré Brouwenstijn
1915-08-26
Gré Brouwenstijn Biography (Wikipedia)
Gré Brouwenstijn (born Gerda Demphina: 26 August 1915 in Den Helder – 14 December 1999 in Amsterdam) was a Dutch soprano singer whose stage career spanned from the early 1940s to the mid-1970s.
Gré Brouwenstijn Tracks
Ah! Perfido Op.65
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ah! Perfido Op.65
Ah! Perfido Op.65
Past BBC Events
Proms 1958: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-19T13:48:11
19
Aug
1958
Proms 1957: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-22T13:48:11
22
Aug
1957
Proms 1950: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1950-09-02T13:48:11
2
Sep
1950
Proms 1949: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1949-07-25T13:48:11
25
Jul
1949
