Kevin Devine
Born 19 December 1979
Kevin Devine
1979-12-19
Kevin Devine Biography
Kevin Devine (born December 19, 1979) is an American songwriter and musician from Brooklyn, New York, who is known for his introspective and political themes. He is a contemporary member of the underground indie rock and indie folk musical scenes, and his influences range from older indie artists such as Neutral Milk Hotel, Elliott Smith and Pavement to more mainstream and well known acts such as Nirvana and Bob Dylan. Recently, Kevin Devine has rejoined his previous band, Miracle of 86, for a series of reunion shows.
Kevin Devine Tracks
Before You're Here
Kevin Devine
Before You're Here
Before You're Here
Upcoming Events
16
Jan
2019
Kevin Devine
The Camden Assembly, London, UK
