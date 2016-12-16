Kevin Devine (born December 19, 1979) is an American songwriter and musician from Brooklyn, New York, who is known for his introspective and political themes. He is a contemporary member of the underground indie rock and indie folk musical scenes, and his influences range from older indie artists such as Neutral Milk Hotel, Elliott Smith and Pavement to more mainstream and well known acts such as Nirvana and Bob Dylan. Recently, Kevin Devine has rejoined his previous band, Miracle of 86, for a series of reunion shows.