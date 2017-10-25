Herbert L. ClarkeBorn 12 September 1867. Died 30 January 1945
Herbert L. Clarke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03gmnj8.jpg
1867-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cb3249b-2fa6-4e5b-b3fd-3bb2f8ad1676
Herbert L. Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Lincoln Clarke (September 12, 1867 – January 30, 1945) was an American cornet player, feature soloist, bandmaster, and composer. He is considered the most prominent cornetist of his time.
Clarke's legacy includes composing a portion of the standard repertoire for the instrument, many recordings, as well as a seminal school of playing which emphasized not only technical aptitude, but also increased warmth and lyricism of tone. He also produced several method books that are still used by brass students to this day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herbert L. Clarke Tracks
Sort by
The Debutante
The Debutante
Last played on
The Debutante
The Debutante
Last played on
The Debutante
The Debutante
Last played on
Playlists featuring Herbert L. Clarke
Herbert L. Clarke Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist