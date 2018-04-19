Élisabeth Tshala Muana Muidikay, alias Tshala Muana, (Lubumbashi, May 13, 1958) is a singer and dancer from Congo-Kinshasa. She started her artistic career as a dancer for the musical band Tsheke Tsheke Love in 1977. She is famous for several songs such as Karibu Yangu. She has won several awards on the national, continental and global scene.