Arab Strap are a Scottish indie rock band whose core members are Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton. The band were signed to independent record label Chemikal Underground, and split in 2006. As indicated by the title of Belle & Sebastian's third record, The Boy with the Arab Strap, and by Aidan Moffat's involvement in the two Reindeer Section albums, they were a central part of Glasgow's influential late 1990s music scene.
Arab Strap Performances & Interviews
- Arab Strap - The Shy Retirerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056ghkm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056ghkm.jpg2017-06-20T15:16:08.000ZArab Strap perform live for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056ggqv
Arab Strap - The Shy Retirer
- The story behind Arab Strap’s debut singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wf13.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wf13.jpg2017-03-13T14:23:00.000ZEmma Pollock, a founder of the Chemikal Underground label, recalls the group’s early days.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wqvhq
The story behind Arab Strap’s debut single
- Arab Strap in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0496p2g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0496p2g.jpg2016-09-27T13:27:00.000ZVic Galloway has a session from Arab Strap ahead of their series of return shows.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0496p2x
Arab Strap in Session
- Aidan Moffat: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048twms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048twms.jpg2016-09-25T07:30:00.000ZAidan Moffat of Arab Strap on Childhood, Malcolm Middleton and his love of Twitter...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048twrq
Aidan Moffat: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
- Aidan Moffat: "The First Big Weekend was never meant to be"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wf13.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wf13.jpg2016-09-24T07:15:00.000ZAidan Moffat of Arab Strap on the success of The First Big Weekend...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048wf16
Aidan Moffat: "The First Big Weekend was never meant to be"
- Aidan Moffat: The first time I sang with Malcolm...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wdwp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048wdwp.jpg2016-09-24T07:00:00.000ZMalcolm Middleton was performing in his band, Aidan was underneath a table...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048wdxq
Aidan Moffat: The first time I sang with Malcolm...
- Aidan Moffat Sings Happy Birthday To Himself...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qlhfv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qlhfv.jpg2016-04-10T05:31:00.000ZAidan Moffat celebrates his 43rd year on planet Earth by singing Happy Birthday to himself on Mary Anne Hobbs' show...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qlhgh
Aidan Moffat Sings Happy Birthday To Himself...
- Aidan Moffat: How To Improve Your Writinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02by994.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02by994.jpg2014-11-15T09:45:00.000ZArab Strap musician, journalist and author, Aidan Moffat, teaches us how to write better.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02by999
Aidan Moffat: How To Improve Your Writing
