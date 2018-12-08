Aurélien Cotentin (born 1 August 1982 in Alençon, Orne), better known by his stage name Orelsan, sometimes stylized as OrelSan, is a French rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor and film director. He has released three studio albums: his debut Perdu d'avance on 16 February 2009, his second album Le chant des sirènes on 26 September 2011 and his third album La fête est finie on 20 October 2017. He is also one half of the French hip hop duo Casseurs Flowters, along with Gringe, with whom he has released two studio albums: Orelsan et Gringe sont les Casseurs Flowters in 2013, and the original soundtrack for their 2015 film Comment c'est loin.

Orelsan's artistry and rapping technique has drawn him comparisons to American rap legend Eminem on several occasions, primarily because both are prominent white rappers and both are known for their ability to switch between or combine violent and comical rapping techniques.