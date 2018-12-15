Natalie McCool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n7jw0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cabb75d-ddb2-4c5a-9351-05e9be81c82e
Natalie McCool Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie Hannah McCool is an English singer-songwriter and musician. She first became recognised when she won a Yamaha-sponsored national songwriting competition judged by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. While at university, she received a one-to-one songwriting session with Paul McCartney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Natalie McCool Performances & Interviews
- Natalie McCool - A Girl Like Youhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gkzjb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gkzjb.jpg2016-11-17T10:00:00.000ZNatalie McCool covers the Edwyn Collins' classic for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gkyw4
Natalie McCool - A Girl Like You
- Natalie McCool - Fortresshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gkzv9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gkzv9.jpg2016-11-17T10:00:00.000ZNatalie McCool performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gkyz0
Natalie McCool - Fortress
- Natalie McCool - Cardiac Arresthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bm25f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bm25f.jpg2015-12-09T15:39:00.000ZListen to the latest Introducing track to be added to the Radio 1 playlist.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03bm4cz
Natalie McCool - Cardiac Arrest
Natalie McCool Tracks
Sort by
You and I
Natalie McCool
You and I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
You and I
Last played on
Pins
Natalie McCool
Pins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Pins
Last played on
Cardiac Arrest
Natalie McCool
Cardiac Arrest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btwdd.jpglink
Cardiac Arrest
Last played on
Fortress (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Fortress (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Fortress (Live Session)
Last played on
Feel Good (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Feel Good (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Feel Good (Live Session)
Girl Like You (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Girl Like You (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Girl Like You (Live Session)
Just Let Me Go (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Just Let Me Go (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Just Let Me Go (Live Session)
Oh Danger (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Oh Danger (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Oh Danger (Live Session)
Dig It Out (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Dig It Out (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Dig It Out (Live Session)
Cardiac Arrest (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Cardiac Arrest (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Cardiac Arrest (Live Session)
Pins (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Pins (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Pins (Live Session)
Magnet (Live Session)
Natalie McCool
Magnet (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Magnet (Live Session)
Magnet
Natalie McCool
Magnet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Magnet
Last played on
Fortress (BBC Music Day)
Natalie McCool
Fortress (BBC Music Day)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
PINS (BBC Music Day)
Natalie McCool
PINS (BBC Music Day)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Fortress
Natalie McCool
Fortress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Fortress
Last played on
Butterflies (feat. Natalie McCool)
Richard Lomax
Butterflies (feat. Natalie McCool)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Butterflies (feat. Natalie McCool)
Last played on
Cardiac Arrest (BBC Introducing Session)
Natalie McCool
Cardiac Arrest (BBC Introducing Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Cardiac Arrest (BBC Introducing Session)
Last played on
At Christmas Time (With Friends Around)
Natalie McCool
At Christmas Time (With Friends Around)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n7jw0.jpglink
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
2019
Natalie McCool
The Lending Room, Leeds, UK
Natalie McCool Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist