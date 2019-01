Natalie Hannah McCool is an English singer-songwriter and musician. She first became recognised when she won a Yamaha-sponsored national songwriting competition judged by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. While at university, she received a one-to-one songwriting session with Paul McCartney.

