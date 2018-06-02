BlindersUS punk band. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1981
Blinders
1978
Ōkami
Ōkami
Hate Song (Introducing Session, 20th Apr 2018)
Hate Song (Introducing Session, 20th Apr 2018)
Gotta Get Thorugh
Gotta Get Thorugh
Brave New World
Brave New World
84
84
Ramona Flowers
Ramona Flowers
Swine
Swine
Sirene
Sirene
Riffter
Riffter
Upcoming Events
26
Apr
2019
Blinders
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
27
Apr
2019
Blinders
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
28
Apr
2019
Blinders
St Luke's, Glasgow, UK
30
Apr
2019
Blinders
Scala, London, UK
5
May
2019
Blinders, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan, Blaenavon, Catherine McGrath, Lauren Aquilina, Ten Tonnes and The Mouse Outfit
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
