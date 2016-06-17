Prince Rama (previously Prince Rama of Ayodhya) is a two-piece "now age" psych-dance band based in Brooklyn, New York, founded by sisters Taraka Larson and Nimai Larson.

Discovered by Animal Collective's Avey Tare in a Texas dive bar in 2010, the band signed to Paw Tracks shortly thereafter, and have since released Shadow Temple and Trust Now, which peaked at #3 and #6 on the Billboard New Age Charts respectively.

In four years, Prince Rama have released six albums and toured in four of the seven continents, recording with members of Animal Collective and Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti. Taraka recently published a manifesto on "Now Age" that puts forth Prince Rama’s aesthetic and metaphysical philosophies.