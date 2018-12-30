Judy ClayBorn 12 September 1938. Died 19 July 2001
Judy Clay
1938-09-12
Judy Clay Biography (Wikipedia)
Judy Clay (September 12, 1938 – July 19, 2001) was an American soul and gospel singer, who achieved greatest success as a member of two recording duos in the 1960s.
