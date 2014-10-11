The Lilly BrothersFormed 1938. Disbanded 1980
The Lilly Brothers
1938
The Lilly Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lilly Brothers, (Bea Lilly, born Michael Burt Lilly, December 15, 1921 – September 18, 2005 and brother Everett Lilly, born July 1, 1924 – May 8, 2012) were bluegrass musicians born in Clear Creek, West Virginia. They have been credited with bringing bluegrass to New England and with influencing such future bluegrass artists as Peter Rowan, Joe Val and Bill Keith, among others.
