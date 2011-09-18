Napoleon In RagsNapoleon In Rags, Swindon
Napoleon In Rags
Napoleon In Rags Biography (BBC)
This Wiltshire four-piece are named after Bob Dylan's description of Andy Warhol and have already supported Babyshambles in their short time together. Despite their early slot on the first day of Glastonbury 2010, they played a heartfelt set.
Napoleon In Rags Tracks
Empty Promises
Empty Promises
Empty Promises
Dirty Hands
Dirty Hands
Dirty Hands
Our Hearts
Our Hearts
Our Hearts
Don't Let it Out
Don't Let it Out
Don't Let it Out
Napoleon In Rags Links
