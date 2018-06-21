El Ten ElevenFormed August 2002
El Ten Eleven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c99afec-a207-4519-9d39-616880b6177b
El Ten Eleven Biography (Wikipedia)
El Ten Eleven is an American, Los Angeles-based, post-rock duo, known for combining guitar/bass doubleneck or fretless bass, with heavy looping, or vamping, and the utility of an effects pedal, over acoustic or electric drumming. They have released six full-length albums, 2 EPs and a remix album, earning generally positive reviews.
The band has earned some attention due to many of their songs being featured in the soundtracks of Gary Hustwit's design documentaries Helvetica, Objectified, and Urbanized.
The name El Ten Eleven is derived from the name of an airliner, the Lockheed L-1011 TriStar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
El Ten Eleven Tracks
Sort by
Phenomenal Problems
El Ten Eleven
Phenomenal Problems
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phenomenal Problems
Last played on
My Only Swerving
El Ten Eleven
My Only Swerving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Only Swerving
Last played on
Nova Scotia
El Ten Eleven
Nova Scotia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nova Scotia
Last played on
El Ten Eleven Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist