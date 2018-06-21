El Ten Eleven is an American, Los Angeles-based, post-rock duo, known for combining guitar/bass doubleneck or fretless bass, with heavy looping, or vamping, and the utility of an effects pedal, over acoustic or electric drumming. They have released six full-length albums, 2 EPs and a remix album, earning generally positive reviews.

The band has earned some attention due to many of their songs being featured in the soundtracks of Gary Hustwit's design documentaries Helvetica, Objectified, and Urbanized.

The name El Ten Eleven is derived from the name of an airliner, the Lockheed L-1011 TriStar.