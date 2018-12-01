OdysseyEarly 70s Motown soul act, key track "Battened Ships"
Going Back To My Roots (Joey Negro Disco Re-Blend)
Going Back To My Roots (Joey Negro Disco Re-Blend)
Don't Tell Me, Tell Her (DiCE EDiT)
Don't Tell Me, Tell Her (DiCE EDiT)
Use It Up And Wear It Out (12" Mix)
Use It Up And Wear It Out (12" Mix)
Use It Up And Wear It Out (12" Mix)
Going Back To My Roots
Going Back To My Roots
Going Back To My Roots
Inside Out
Inside Out
Inside Out
Inside Out (Al Kent Extended Mix)
Inside Out (Al Kent Extended Mix)
Battened Ships
Battened Ships
Battened Ships
Don't Tell Me, Tell Her
Don't Tell Me, Tell Her
Don't Tell Me, Tell Her
Our Lives Are Shaped By What We Love
Our Lives Are Shaped By What We Love
Odyssey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Sister Sledge chat to Clare Crane about the upcoming film of their lives
"There was a backlash because... the record companies didn't have as much control as they had formally had..."
Sister Sledge join Lauren in the studio
Shalamar talk to Steve about performing at BBC Radio 2's All-Star Party!
Johnnie Walker pays tribute to Joni Sledge
Shalamar: In Conversation
Shalamar on doing the Moonwalk: "They couldn't work out how I was doing it"
Sister Sledge
Sister Sledge
Shalamar chat to Sara about their 1982 album Friends
