Roxanne Potvin (born March 31, 1982 in Regina, Saskatchewan) is a Canadian bilingual Gatineau, Quebec-based singer, guitarist and songwriter. Born in Regina, where her father was a TV reporter for CBC, Potvin relocated to Hull, Qc at the age of four. Her love of music began early, with a special affection for early rock n' roll and oldies records the likes of Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers. A turning point came at the age of 13 when she discovered the Beatles and received a guitar on her 14th birthday. At the age of 15 she discovered blues music, the catalyst for all the music she had loved so much up to that point and began experimenting with songwriting. She never considered music to be a career choice until two years later when she started frequenting open jams in Ottawa. With a JUNO nomination, seven Maple Blues awards nominations, international tours, major festival appearances including Montreal Jazz Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest, national television and radio appearances including Radio 2 Drive and “Q” and regular spins across the CBC/Radio-Canada network, Roxanne continues to carve her place in the Canadian roots music scene. She's recorded with John Hiatt, Daniel Lanois, Colin Linden, Bruce Cockburn, Wayne Jackson, Bob Babbitt, Dave Mackinon, Steve Dawson, a duet with Colin James and has opened for John Hiatt, Blue Rodeo, Allen Toussaint, the Neville Brothers and the Funk Brothers among many others.