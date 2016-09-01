Sam CookeBorn 22 January 1931. Died 11 December 1964
Sam Cooke Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Cook (January 22, 1931 – December 11, 1964), known professionally as Sam Cooke, was an American singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.
Influential as both a singer and composer, he is commonly known as the King of Soul for his distinctive vocals and importance within popular music. He began singing as a child and joined The Soul Stirrers before moving to a solo career where he scored a string of hit songs like "You Send Me", "A Change Is Gonna Come", "Wonderful World", "Chain Gang", "Twistin' the Night Away", and "Bring it on Home to Me".
His pioneering contributions to soul music contributed to the rise of Aretha Franklin, Bobby Womack, Al Green, Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Billy Preston, and popularized the likes of Otis Redding and James Brown. AllMusic biographer Bruce Eder wrote that Cooke was "the inventor of soul music", and possessed "an incredible natural singing voice and a smooth, effortless delivery that has never been surpassed".
On December 11, 1964, at the age of 33, Cooke was shot and killed by Bertha Franklin, the manager of the Hacienda Motel in Los Angeles, California. After an inquest, the courts ruled Cooke's death to be a justifiable homicide. Since that time, the circumstances of his death have been called into question by Cooke's family.
- Sam Cooke is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019glby.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019glby.jpg2013-05-28T11:39:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Clare Harris in Bristol nominates Sam Cooke for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall Of Fame on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019n7vd
Sam Cooke Tracks
Sort by
Wonderful World
Chain Gang
Since I Met You Baby
Twistin' the Night Away
Only Sixteen
A Change Is Gonna Come
Cupid
You Send Me
One More Time
Sugar Dumpling
Bill Bailey (Live)
Bring It on Home to Me
Sad Mood
I'm gonna build on that shore
