Phil DanielsBorn 25 October 1958
Phil Daniels
1958-10-25
Phil Daniels Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip William Daniels (born 25 October 1958 in Islington) is an English actor, most noted for film and television roles as Londoners such as the lead role of Jimmy Cooper in Quadrophenia, Richards in Scum, Stewart in The Class of Miss MacMichael, Danny in Breaking Glass, Mark in Meantime, Billy Kid in Billy the Kid and the Green Baize Vampire, Kevin Wicks in EastEnders, DCS Frank Patterson in New Tricks, and Grandad Trotter in the Only Fools and Horses prequel Rock & Chips. He is also known for featuring on Blur's 1994 hit single "Parklife".
Phil Daniels Tracks
Helpless Dancer
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Helpless Dancer
Helpless Dancer
Last played on
S.S.C.C.
VidKids
S.S.C.C.
S.S.C.C.
Last played on
Blow High, Blow Low
Phil Daniels
Blow High, Blow Low
Blow High, Blow Low
Last played on
Blow High Blow Low
Men & Phil Daniels
Blow High Blow Low
Blow High Blow Low
Performer
Last played on
Phil Daniels Links
