Poppy Ackroyd (born 1982) is a British composer, pianist and violinist and a regular member of the live project Hidden Orchestra. She is known for her "non-conformist approach to producing sounds" and while her debut album consisted of violin and piano played by Ackroyd, her next work incorporated improvisation from Manu Delago, Jo Quail and Mike Lesirge.

