Poppy Ackroyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05cm6cq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c8dd394-4ab1-4fff-b689-e9978026a6b4
Poppy Ackroyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Poppy Ackroyd (born 1982) is a British composer, pianist and violinist and a regular member of the live project Hidden Orchestra. She is known for her "non-conformist approach to producing sounds" and while her debut album consisted of violin and piano played by Ackroyd, her next work incorporated improvisation from Manu Delago, Jo Quail and Mike Lesirge.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Poppy Ackroyd Tracks
Sort by
Paper
Poppy Ackroyd
Paper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Paper
Last played on
Time
Poppy Ackroyd
Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Time
Last played on
Trains
Poppy Ackroyd
Trains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061zkth.jpglink
Trains
Last played on
Luna
Poppy Ackroyd
Luna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Luna
Last played on
Quail
Poppy Ackroyd
Quail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Quail
Last played on
Resolve
Poppy Ackroyd
Resolve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Resolve
Last played on
The Calm Before
Poppy Ackroyd
The Calm Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
The Calm Before
Last played on
Into The Calm Before (With The Oxen)
Poppy Ackroyd
Into The Calm Before (With The Oxen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Into The Calm Before (With The Oxen)
Last played on
Croft
Poppy Ackroyd
Croft
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Croft
Last played on
Feathers
Poppy Ackroyd
Feathers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Feathers
Last played on
Salt
Poppy Ackroyd
Salt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm6jm.jpglink
Salt
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
Poppy Ackroyd, Julia Kent
EartH (Hackney Arts Centre), London, UK
14
Feb
2019
Poppy Ackroyd
St Michael's Church, Manchester, UK
16
Feb
2019
Poppy Ackroyd
The Blue Arrow Jazz Club, Glasgow, UK
17
Feb
2019
Poppy Ackroyd
Embrace Arts, Richard Attenborough Centre, Leicester, UK
Poppy Ackroyd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist