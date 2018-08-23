City of Birmingham Symphony Youth Chorus
City of Birmingham Symphony Youth Chorus
Psalm 130 (Du fond de l'abime)
Lili Boulanger
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
Jonathan Dove
Chichester Psalms
Leonard Bernstein
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls (There was a child)
Jonathan Dove
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 07 - A concert for the Eightieth birthday of HM The Queen, in the presence of HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-19T13:50:58
19
Jul
2006
Proms 2004: Prom 12 - Beating Drums, Dancing Lions
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-25T13:50:58
25
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 10 - Beating Drums, Dancing Lions
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-24T13:50:58
24
Jul
2004
Proms 2002: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-11T13:50:58
11
Aug
2002
Proms 2000: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-22T13:50:58
22
Jul
2000
