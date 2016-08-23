Kate McTellBorn 22 August 1911. Died 3 October 1991
Kate McTell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c881294-0cf2-494f-a1df-3f6bd9c5caf2
Kate McTell Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate McTell (born Ruthy Kate Williams; August 22, 1911 – October 3, 1991) was an American blues musician and nurse from Jefferson County, Georgia. She is known primarily as the former wife of the blues musician Blind Willie McTell, whom she accompanied vocally on several recordings. She may have recorded as Ruby Glaze, but there is some uncertainty about whether she and Glaze were the same person, despite the fact that she claimed to be Glaze.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kate McTell Tracks
Sort by
God Don't Like It (feat. Blind Willie McTell)
Kate McTell
God Don't Like It (feat. Blind Willie McTell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Don't Like It (feat. Blind Willie McTell)
Last played on
Back to artist