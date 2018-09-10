Ermanno MauroBorn 29 January 1939
Ermanno Mauro
1939-01-29
Ermanno Mauro Biography
Ermanno Mauro, OC (born 29 January 1939 in Trieste) is an Italian operatic tenor who has received the Order of Canada.
He emigrated to Canada in 1958, becoming a naturalized citizen in 1963.
"Ah! tout est bien fini...Ô Souverain, ô juge, ô père" from the opera 'Le Cid'
Jules Massenet
"Ah! tout est bien fini...Ô Souverain, ô juge, ô père" from the opera 'Le Cid'
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1970-09-06T14:15:24
6
Sep
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
