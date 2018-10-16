The Earlies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Earlies are a band formed by Christian Madden and Giles Hatton from Lancashire, England, and Brandon Carr and John Mark Lapham from the United States. They are notable for blending elements from a wide range of musical genres and have been described as both "a very English kind of folk-psychedelia... with a smattering of Beach Boys harmonies" by The Independent, and "country-meets-prog-meets-electronica symphonies" by The Guardian.
In the late 1990s, prior to his Earlies days, Lapham released ambient electronic music, under the name Autio, on Manchester record label Beatnik Records. Hatton recorded as Atomic Clock for the same label.
The band are notable for using a large live line-up consisting of 11 members who play an eclectic range of instruments, including flute, tuba, cello, turntable and synthesizer, alongside the more traditional rock instruments. The full line-up of the band last played live headlining the Green Man Festival in 2007.
Carr went took an indefinite break from the band to teach at ATEMS High School in Abilene, Texas.
The Earlies Tracks
Favourite Girl
Morning Wonder
Just Like Christmas (Marc Riley session 20th Dec 2007)
Abandon
One Of Us Is Dead
678 (Marc Riley seesion 24.9.2005)
Not One Bit Ashamed (Marc Riley session 24.9.2005)
Wayward Song
Bring It Back Again
Disappearng Man
Little Trooper
Stand In My Way (6 Music Session, 25 Dec 2004)
I Still Remember (6 Music Session, 25 Dec 2004)
Burn The Liars
