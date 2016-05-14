Little Scream is the stage name of American-born, Montreal-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumental musician and artist Laurel Sprengelmeyer. Her debut album The Golden Record was released on Outside Music in Canada and Secretly Canadian elsewhere on March 15, 2011. Her musical style has been described as a blend of folk, pop and art rock.

Laurel Sprengelmeyer was born in Iowa, where she studied piano and violin as a child. After moving to Montreal, she connected with well-known Canadian musicians, including some from Arcade Fire, Thee Silver Mt. Zion and The National, who would later collaborate on her debut album. Little Scream is also a visual artist, using her own oil painting on the cover of The Golden Record.

The Golden Record was co-produced by Arcade Fire's Richard Parry and received a 2011 Polaris Music Prize longlist nomination.

Little Scream appeared in the 2011 lineup of the MusicNOW Festival.

Prior to her solo recording as Little Scream, Laurel Sprengelmeyer contributed vocals to The National's album High Violet.