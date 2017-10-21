The Dirty Youth are a British Rock band from South Wales that formed in late 2009. The band's lineup consists of singer Danni Monroe, guitarist/keyboardist Matt Bond, guitarist Luke Padfield, bassist Leon Watkins and drummer Freddie Green.

They have released two studio albums to date, Red Light Fix and Gold Dust via RMR Records. They have toured with the likes of Skindred, The Rasmus, Korn, Heavens Basement, Alien Ant Farm, InMe, Fozzy and have appeared at festivals such as Download Festival and Hard Rock Calling Festival.