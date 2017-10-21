The Dirty Youth
The Dirty Youth Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dirty Youth are a British Rock band from South Wales that formed in late 2009. The band's lineup consists of singer Danni Monroe, guitarist/keyboardist Matt Bond, guitarist Luke Padfield, bassist Leon Watkins and drummer Freddie Green.
They have released two studio albums to date, Red Light Fix and Gold Dust via RMR Records. They have toured with the likes of Skindred, The Rasmus, Korn, Heavens Basement, Alien Ant Farm, InMe, Fozzy and have appeared at festivals such as Download Festival and Hard Rock Calling Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hurricane
San Frandisco
Just Move On
The One
ALIVE
Rise
This Is For You
Fight
