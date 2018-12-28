David Styles (born November 28, 1974), better known by his stage name, Styles P or simply Styles, is an American rapper, author, and entrepreneur. He is prominently known as a member of hip hop group The Lox, alongside his childhood friends Sheek Louch and Jadakiss. Along with the other members of The Lox, he is a founder of D-Block Records and is also a part of the Ruff Ryders hip-hop collective. In addition to his group work, he has released multiple albums and mixtapes as a solo MC. In 2002, he released his debut solo album A Gangster and a Gentleman, which contained the hit single “Good Times”. The song peaked at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and received massive nationwide airplay in 2002.

He has gone on to release Time is Money (2006), Super Gangster (Extraordinary Gentleman) (2007), Master of Ceremonies (2011), The World's Most Hardest MC Project (2012), Float (2013), Phantom and the Ghost (2014), A Wise Guy and a Wise Guy (2015), and G-Host (2018).