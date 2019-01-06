Ray DaltonBorn 10 May 1991
Ray Dalton
1991-05-10
Ray Dalton Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Dalton (born May 10, 1991) is an American singer and songwriter based in Seattle, Washington. He began his career as a gospel and R&B singer. Dalton gained prominence as the featured singer on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' 2011 hit song "Can't Hold Us", which gained popularity when it was re-released as a single in early 2013. The song was certified platinum in the U.S. in April 2013. He has won two MTV Video Music Awards.
Ray Dalton Tracks
Can't Hold Us (feat. Ray Dalton)
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Can't Hold Us (feat. Ray Dalton)
Can't Hold Us (feat. Ray Dalton)
