Hilmar ThateBorn 17 April 1931. Died 14 September 2016
Hilmar Thate
Hilmar Thate Biography (Wikipedia)
Hilmar Thate (17 April 1931 – 14 September 2016) was a German actor. He appeared in 40 films and television shows between 1955 and 2016.
Hilmar Thate Tracks
Hanns Eisler
4 Pieces for mixed choir, Op.13: No.1
Choir
Hilmar Thate Links
