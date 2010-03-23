Orange is an American pop punk/punk band from Los Angeles, California.

The band were first signed to Hellcat/Epitaph Records by Tim Armstrong of Rancid when they were only 16 years old and since then have toured the world with many bands such as Misfits, The Adicts, UK Subs, Rancid, Reel Big Fish, Bowling For Soup and Zebrahead and have been on several TV shows including The O.C., The Hills and their song "Revolution" is the theme song to Cartoon Network's show Generator Rex. They have released three albums, Welcome to the World of Orange, Escape from LA, and Phoenix and an E.P, Dead Sexy.