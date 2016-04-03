JustinHawaiian singer/songwriter Justin Kawika Young. Born 7 August 1978
Justin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c7b698e-a85e-4b3f-bb0c-ebd83a615eba
Justin Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Kawika Young (born August 7, 1978) is an American singer on the contemporary Hawaiian music scene.
Young is engaged to and touring with singer Colbie Caillat, as lead guitarist and backup singer. He opened up for Cassadee Pope of Hey Monday during her first solo acoustic tour in early 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Justin Tracks
Sort by
Saka Manje Vs My Love
Audius
Saka Manje Vs My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saka Manje Vs My Love
Last played on
Justin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist