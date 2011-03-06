ZsFormed 2000
Zs
2000
Zs Biography (Wikipedia)
Zs is a Brooklyn, New York-based experimental band. Since the band’s inception, Zs has incarnated as everything from a sextet to a duo, now solidified into the quartet of Patrick Higgins (electric guitar), Greg Fox (percussion), Sam Hillmer (tenor saxophone) and Michael Beharie (electronics). While Zs' music has been variously categorized as no-wave, noise, post-minimalist, drone, and psych, it is primarily concerned with making music that challenges the physical and mental limitations of both performer and listener. The band has been heralded by The New York Times as "one of the strongest avant-garde bands in New York."
Zs Tracks
Acres Of Skin
Zs
Acres Of Skin
Acres Of Skin
