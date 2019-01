Félix Lajkó (Serbian: Феликс Лајко, Feliks Lajko; born December 17, 1974 in Bačka Topola, SR Serbia, SFR Yugoslavia) is a Hungarian violinist, zither player and composer. He plays a variety of musical styles: traditional string music of the Pannonian plain, Romani music, folk music, classical music, rock, blues, jazz and improvised melodies. In concert, he plays mostly the violin either with his small band or solo.

He has also worked as an actor, taking the lead role in the 2008 film Delta when the original lead actor died.