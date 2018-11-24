Ruby JohnsonBorn 19 April 1936. Died 4 July 1999
Ruby Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c75253e-6f25-435b-94d8-b224ccec63a0
Ruby Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruby Johnson (19 April 1936 – 4 July 1999) was an American soul singer, best known for her recordings on the Volt label in the late 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruby Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Keep On Keeping On
Ruby Johnson
Keep On Keeping On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Keeping On
Last played on
Weak Spot
Ruby Johnson
Weak Spot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weak Spot
Last played on
I'll Run Your Hurt Away
Ruby Johnson
I'll Run Your Hurt Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Run Your Hurt Away
Last played on
What More Can a Woman Do
Ruby Johnson
What More Can a Woman Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What More Can a Woman Do
Last played on
Ruby Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist