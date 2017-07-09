Ian McShaneBorn 29 September 1942
Ian McShane
1942-09-29
Ian McShane Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian David McShane (born 29 September 1942) is an English actor. He is known for his television performances, particularly the title role in the BBC series Lovejoy (1986–1994), and as Al Swearengen on the HBO series Deadwood (2004–2006), for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama and received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination. His film roles include Tai Lung in Kung Fu Panda (2008) and Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Since 2017, he has starred as Mr. Wednesday in the Starz series American Gods.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian McShane Tracks
Im Not In Love
Ian McShane
Im Not In Love
Im Not In Love
Bluer Than Blue
Ian McShane
Bluer Than Blue
Bluer Than Blue
Shadow Of Your Smile
Ian McShane
Shadow Of Your Smile
Shadow Of Your Smile
Dance With The Devil
Peter Jöback
Dance With The Devil
Dance With The Devil
This Guy's In Love With You
Ian McShane
This Guy's In Love With You
Avalon
Ian McShane
Avalon
Avalon
