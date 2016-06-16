Limbeck is an American rock band that formed in Laguna Niguel, California in 1999. The group featured Robb MacLean on lead vocals and guitar, Patrick Carrie guitar and backing vocals, Justin Entsminger on bass, and Jon Phillip, who replaced Matthew Stephens on drums in 2005. Their sound was a mix of alternative country with pop punk origins.

Their first album, This Chapter Is Called Titles, was released in 2000. Their sound had shifted by the release of Hi, Everything's Great in 2003 to showcase a more country-indebted sound. The group toured heavily, often supporting or touring alongside bands such as Motion City Soundtrack and the All-American Rejects. Their third album, Let Me Come Home saw release in 2005, and the band issued their final, self-titled release in 2007. Though the band largely ceased touring and recording by 2010, they have continued to reunite for several shows and mini-tours.