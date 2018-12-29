Stephen Charlesworth
Stephen Charlesworth
Stephen Charlesworth Tracks
3 Chansons for unaccompanied chorus
Maurice Ravel
Musikalische Exequien: Concert in Form einer teutschen Begräbnis-Missa, SWV 279
Heinrich Schütz
Hymn to St Cecilia
Benjamin Britten
The Merry Wedding
Percy Grainger
Orchestra
Requiem (Op.9) [original version]
Maurice Duruflé
Aon3_Wk13_Wednesday_Choral Symphony
Gabriel Jackson
Mass in G minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
3 Carol Anthems
Herbert Howells
Choir
Conductor
In terra pax Op.39 for sop, bar, chor, strings, harp & cymbals
Gerald Finzi
Choir
Conductor
Rakastava [The lover] Op.14
Jean Sibelius
Choir
The Voice of the Bard
Olivia Robinson, Christopher Bowen, Lynette Alcántara, BBC Singers, Stephen Charlesworth, Gabriel Jackson & David Hill
Choir
Composer
Conductor
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-17T13:49:57
17
Aug
2010
Proms 2000: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-17T13:49:57
17
Aug
2000
Proms 1998: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-04T13:49:57
4
Sep
1998
Proms 1985: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-03T13:49:57
3
Aug
1985
