Zdeněk Košler Born 25 March 1928. Died 2 July 1995
Zdeněk Košler
1928-03-25
Zdeněk Košler Biography
Zdeněk Košler (March 25, 1928 – July 2, 1995) was a Czech conductor, who played an important role in Czech musical life of the second half of 20th century, notably during the sixties and the eighties. He was particularly well known as an opera conductor.
Zdeněk Košler Tracks
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
Bedrich Smetana
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
Czech Song
Bedrich Smetana
Czech Song
Czech Song
Orchestra
Slavonic Dances (8) for orchestra, B. 83 (Op. 46): No 8 in G minor
Slovenská filharmónia
Slavonic Dances (8) for orchestra, B. 83 (Op. 46): No 8 in G minor
Slavonic Dances (8) for orchestra, B. 83 (Op. 46): No 8 in G minor
Overture from The Bartered Bride
Bedrich Smetana
Overture from The Bartered Bride
Overture from The Bartered Bride
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
