Alessandro CorbelliBaritone. Born 21 September 1952
Alessandro Corbelli

1952-09-21

Alessandro Corbelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessandro Corbelli (born September 21, 1952) is an Italian baritone opera singer. One of the world's pre-eminent singers specializing in Mozart and Rossini, Corbelli has sung in many major opera houses around the world and won admiration for his elegant singing style and sharp characterizations, especially in comic roles.
Alessandro Corbelli Tracks
La Scala di seta: Act 1 (extract)
Gioachino Rossini

L'Italiana in Algeri - Act 1 finale
Gioachino Rossini

Soave sia il vento (Cosi fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

A un dottor della mia sorte, Il barbiere di Siviglia
Alessandro Corbelli

La Cenerentola, ossia La bonta in trionfo - Signore, una parole
Gioachino Rossini

Choir
Orchestra
Cosi Fan Tutte (opening)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 14

Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-25T13:51:58

25
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 55

Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-26T13:51:58
26
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
