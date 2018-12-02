Ensemble XFormed 1997
Ensemble X
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c6b1980-aa77-4462-b6f3-b22167019450
Ensemble X Tracks
Sort by
The Sweet Primeroses
Judith Weir
The Sweet Primeroses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvp4q.jpglink
The Sweet Primeroses
Last played on
Hunger (extract)
Errollyn Wallen
Hunger (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Hunger (extract)
Last played on
Piano Concerto - second movement: The Sweet Primeroses
Judith Weir
Piano Concerto - second movement: The Sweet Primeroses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvp4q.jpglink
Piano Concerto - second movement: The Sweet Primeroses
Last played on
Photography
Errollyn Wallen
Photography
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Photography
Last played on
Back to artist