Tielman SusatoBorn 1500. Died 1561
Tielman Susato
1500
Tielman Susato Biography (Wikipedia)
Tielman (or Tylman) Susato (c. 1510/15 – after 1570) was a Renaissance composer, instrumentalist and publisher of music in Antwerp.
Tielman Susato Tracks
4 Dances from Danserye
Pavane d'Angleterre avec sa gaillarde etc
Claude Gervaise
Pavane d'Angleterre avec sa gaillarde etc
Pavana "La Battaglia"
Clément Janequin
Pavana "La Battaglia"
Suite of Dances from The Danserye
La Bataille
La Bataille
Ronde
Ronde
Mille Regretz
Mille Regretz
La Mourisque
La Mourisque
Basse danse; Branle; Ronde No 6; Saltarello (Danserye 1551)
Branle quatre branles; Ronde et salterelle; Ronde mon amy
Dances
Fanfare 'La Mourisque'
Bergerette 'Sans roch' (Danserye, 1551)
3 Gaillardes & La Morisque
Pour Quoy
Suite from Danserye
Suite arr. J Iveson for brass ensemble from "Danserye" no.4; Basse Danse "La mourisque"
Suite from Danserye arr Steele-Perkins
Suite [from 'Danserye', 1551]
Ronde No 11 (Danserye) (feat. David Munrow)
Early Music Consort of London
L'amour de moy
Philomel & Tielman Susato
Mille regretz
Philomel & Tielman Susato
Gaillarde II - Allemaigne VIII / Recoupe / Recoupe Aliud
Bergerette 'Sans Roch' (Saint Roch)
Suite from La Danserye (arranged C. Steele-Perkins)
Basse danse Bergeret sans Roche et reprise
Suite: no.3; Ronde no.9 (arranged J Iveson for brass ensemble [from 'Danserye', 1551]); S
Suite: Ronde
Danse du Roy (Dansereye 1551)
Ronde and Salterelle
Galliarde no. 2 [Danserye, 1551]
Bergerette 'Sans Roch'
Passe et medio & reprise; Gaillarde; La Morisque
Ronde & Salterelle (Danserye)
Ronde (from Danserye)
Bergerette sans roch (Dansereye 1551)
La Morisque (Dansereye)
Allemaigne & Recoupe
