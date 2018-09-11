Martin Barre
1946-11-17
Martin Barre Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Lancelot Barre (born 17 November 1946) is an English rock musician best known for his work with progressive rock band Jethro Tull, with whom he recorded and toured from their second album in 1969 to the band's initial dissolution in 2012. In the early 1990s he initiated a solo career that has now spawned four studio albums plus several guest appearances.
He has also played the flute and other instruments such as the mandolin, both on stage for Jethro Tull and in his own solo work.
Martin Barre Performances & Interviews
Martin Barre Tracks
Lone Wolf
Martin Barre
Lone Wolf
Lone Wolf
Last played on
Teacher
Anderson, Ian, Martin Barre, Clive Bunker, Glenn Cornick, John Evan & Jethro Tull
Teacher
Teacher
Last played on
All Bars Hold
Martin Barre
All Bars Hold
All Bars Hold
Hymn
Martin Barre
Hymn
Hymn
Protect & Survive
Martin Barre
Protect & Survive
Protect & Survive
First Light/Moths
Martin Barre
First Light/Moths
First Light/Moths
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Martin Barre
Citadel Arts Center, St Helens, UK
30
Mar
2019
Martin Barre, Stevie Nimmo
Under the Bridge, London, UK
8
Aug
2019
Martin Barre, The Waterboys, Richard Thompson, Seth Lakeman, Caravan, Martin Simpson, Wildwood Kin, Tide Lines, Richard Digance, Will Pound, Eddy Jay, Daphne's Flight, Zal Cleminson's Sindogs and Lil Jim
Fairport's Cropredy Convention, Cropredy, UK
Martin Barre Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
