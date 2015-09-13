tofubeatsBorn 26 November 1990
tofubeats
1990-11-26
tofubeats (real name: Yūsuke Kawai, Japanese: 河合 佑亮; born November 26, 1990) is a Japanese singer, record producer, and DJ.
Kawai began producing music at the age of 14. Under the name "DJ Newtown," he initially distributed his music online through websites such as 2channel and YouTube. He would later release music with Maltine Records, a Japanese netlabel, before signing with the Warner Music Japan sublabel Unborde in 2013.
The video for his song "No. 1 feat. G.Rina" was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award Japan for Best Dance Video (in 2014), and his album titled First Album for the Grand Prix at the 2015 CD Shop Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
