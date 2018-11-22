Raphaël PichonConductor and counter-tenor. Born 1984
Raphaël Pichon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c5c1a37-dc6e-4b32-b6bf-6044dbb57d9a
Raphaël Pichon Biography (Wikipedia)
Raphaël Pichon (born in 1984 in Paris) is a French countertenor, choral conductor and conductor.
Raphaël Pichon Tracks
Orfeo Act III
Luigi Rossi
Luigi Rossi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orfeo Act III
Last played on
Vespro della Beata Vergine
Claudio Monteverdi
Vespro della Beata Vergine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vespro della Beata Vergine
Ensemble
Last played on
Orpheus and Eurydice: Dance of the Furies
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orpheus and Eurydice: Dance of the Furies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Orpheus and Eurydice: Dance of the Furies
Last played on
Four Songs, Op. 17 - IV. Gesang aus Fingal
Johannes Brahms
Four Songs, Op. 17 - IV. Gesang aus Fingal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Four Songs, Op. 17 - IV. Gesang aus Fingal
Last played on
Dardanus (Overture)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Dardanus (Overture)
Last played on
Chaos from Les Elements
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Chaos from Les Elements
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16t.jpglink
Chaos from Les Elements
Last played on
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920
Franz Schubert
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920
Last played on
Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio
Last played on
Siegfried's Horn Call; Folksong "Wille, wille will der Mann ist kommen"
Richard Wagner
Siegfried's Horn Call; Folksong "Wille, wille will der Mann ist kommen"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Siegfried's Horn Call; Folksong "Wille, wille will der Mann ist kommen"
Last played on
Requiem aeternam (Messe de Requiem sur des themes de 'Castor et Pollux')
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Requiem aeternam (Messe de Requiem sur des themes de 'Castor et Pollux')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Requiem aeternam (Messe de Requiem sur des themes de 'Castor et Pollux')
Last played on
Alcandro, lo confesso K. 294
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Alcandro, lo confesso K. 294
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Alcandro, lo confesso K. 294
Last played on
Hippolyte et Aricie (Act 3 Sc 6)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Hippolyte et Aricie (Act 3 Sc 6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Hippolyte et Aricie (Act 3 Sc 6)
Ensemble
Last played on
Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem Mass on themes of 'Castor and Pollux')
Anonymous, Jean‐Philippe Rameau, Stéphane Degout, Ensemble Pygmalion & Raphaël Pichon
Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem Mass on themes of 'Castor and Pollux')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem Mass on themes of 'Castor and Pollux')
Last played on
Nous ne trouvons partout que des gouffres ouverts (Ubalde, le Chevalier danois)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Nous ne trouvons partout que des gouffres ouverts (Ubalde, le Chevalier danois)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Nous ne trouvons partout que des gouffres ouverts (Ubalde, le Chevalier danois)
Last played on
Entrée de Polymnie (Les Boréades)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Entrée de Polymnie (Les Boréades)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Entrée de Polymnie (Les Boréades)
Last played on
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 33. Ballo del Granduca a 7
Giovanni Battista Buonamente
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 33. Ballo del Granduca a 7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 33. Ballo del Granduca a 7
Last played on
Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gönner, K 383
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gönner, K 383
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gönner, K 383
Last played on
Castor et Pollux (Act 1: Overture)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor et Pollux (Act 1: Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Castor et Pollux (Act 1: Overture)
Castor et Pollux (Act 1, Sc 1: L'hymen couronne votre soeur)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor et Pollux (Act 1, Sc 1: L'hymen couronne votre soeur)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Castor et Pollux (Act 1, Sc 1: L'hymen couronne votre soeur)
Castor et Pollux (Act 3 Sc 4: Sarabande pour Hebe)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor et Pollux (Act 3 Sc 4: Sarabande pour Hebe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Castor et Pollux (Act 3 Sc 4: Sarabande pour Hebe)
Kothener Trauermusik: "Komm wieder, teuer Fursten-Geist"
Johann Sebastian Bach
Kothener Trauermusik: "Komm wieder, teuer Fursten-Geist"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Kothener Trauermusik: "Komm wieder, teuer Fursten-Geist"
Last played on
Les Surprises de l'amour, RCT 58, Act II, Scene 8: Loure
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Surprises de l'amour, RCT 58, Act II, Scene 8: Loure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Surprises de l'amour, RCT 58, Act II, Scene 8: Loure
Hippolyte et Aricie, RCT 43, Act II, Scene 4: Dieux ! Que d'infortunés gémissent
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Hippolyte et Aricie, RCT 43, Act II, Scene 4: Dieux ! Que d'infortunés gémissent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Hippolyte et Aricie, RCT 43, Act II, Scene 4: Dieux ! Que d'infortunés gémissent
Messe de Requiem sur des thèmes de Castor et Pollux: Kyrie eleison
Anonymous, Jean‐Philippe Rameau, Stéphane Degout, Ensemble Pygmalion & Raphaël Pichon
Messe de Requiem sur des thèmes de Castor et Pollux: Kyrie eleison
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Messe de Requiem sur des thèmes de Castor et Pollux: Kyrie eleison
Iphigénie en Tauride, Wq. 46, Act II, Scenes 3 & 4: Dieux ! Protecteurs de ces a
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Iphigénie en Tauride, Wq. 46, Act II, Scenes 3 & 4: Dieux ! Protecteurs de ces a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Iphigénie en Tauride, Wq. 46, Act II, Scenes 3 & 4: Dieux ! Protecteurs de ces a
Messe de Requiem sur des thèmes de Castor et Pollux: Requiem æternam
Anonymous, Jean‐Philippe Rameau, Ensemble Pygmalion & Raphaël Pichon
Messe de Requiem sur des thèmes de Castor et Pollux: Requiem æternam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Messe de Requiem sur des thèmes de Castor et Pollux: Requiem æternam
Dardanus, RCT 35, Act IV, Scene 4: Voici les tristes lieux. Montre affreux (Anté
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus, RCT 35, Act IV, Scene 4: Voici les tristes lieux. Montre affreux (Anté
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Dardanus, RCT 35, Act IV, Scene 4: Voici les tristes lieux. Montre affreux (Anté
Les Élémens: Chaos
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Les Élémens: Chaos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16t.jpglink
Les Élémens: Chaos
Zoroastre, RCT 62, Act IV, Scene 6: Ah ! Nos fureurs ne sont point vaines (La Ve
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Zoroastre, RCT 62, Act IV, Scene 6: Ah ! Nos fureurs ne sont point vaines (La Ve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Zoroastre, RCT 62, Act IV, Scene 6: Ah ! Nos fureurs ne sont point vaines (La Ve
Orphée et Eurydice, Wq. 30, Act II: Danse des Furies
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orphée et Eurydice, Wq. 30, Act II: Danse des Furies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Orphée et Eurydice, Wq. 30, Act II: Danse des Furies
Last played on
O che nuovo miracolo a 5
Emilio de' Cavalieri
O che nuovo miracolo a 5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O che nuovo miracolo a 5
Last played on
Nehmt meinen Dank
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nehmt meinen Dank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Nehmt meinen Dank
Last played on
Castor Et Pollux - Suite
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor Et Pollux - Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Castor Et Pollux - Suite
Last played on
Vespers of 1610 (Proms 2017)
Claudio Monteverdi
Vespers of 1610 (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vespers of 1610 (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 35. A voi reali amanti a 15 "La Pellegrina"
Cristofano Malvezzi
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 35. A voi reali amanti a 15 "La Pellegrina"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 35. A voi reali amanti a 15 "La Pellegrina"
Last played on
Hear, you doleful spirits of Avernus
Luca Marenzio
Hear, you doleful spirits of Avernus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hear, you doleful spirits of Avernus
Last played on
Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gönner! K.383
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gönner! K.383
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gönner! K.383
Last played on
O Che Nuovo Miracolo from La Pellegrina
Emilio de' Cavalieri
O Che Nuovo Miracolo from La Pellegrina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Che Nuovo Miracolo from La Pellegrina
Ensemble
Coppia Gentil from La Pellegrina
Cristofano Malvezzi
Coppia Gentil from La Pellegrina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coppia Gentil from La Pellegrina
Ensemble
A Voi, Reali Amanti from La Pellegrina
Cristofano Malvezzi
A Voi, Reali Amanti from La Pellegrina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Voi, Reali Amanti from La Pellegrina
Ensemble
Stravaganza d'Amore! from Toccata
Girolamo Fantini
Stravaganza d'Amore! from Toccata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stravaganza d'Amore! from Toccata
Ensemble
Playlists featuring Raphaël Pichon
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 22: Monteverdi's Vespers
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg68gw
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-31T14:23:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynp4.jpg
31
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 22: Monteverdi's Vespers
Royal Albert Hall
