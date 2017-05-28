Robert FranzComposer, 1815-1892. Born 28 June 1815. Died 24 October 1892
Robert Franz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1815-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c5b8084-24a4-4524-acdf-9e8a1ed74179
Robert Franz Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Franz (28 June 1815 – 24 October 1892) was a German composer, mainly of lieder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Franz Tracks
Sort by
Im Wunderschönen Monat Mai, Op 25 No 5
Robert Franz
Im Wunderschönen Monat Mai, Op 25 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gf.jpglink
Im Wunderschönen Monat Mai, Op 25 No 5
Last played on
6 Songs Op.22
Robert Franz
6 Songs Op.22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gf.jpglink
6 Songs Op.22
Last played on
Robert Franz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist