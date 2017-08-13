Big Tymers (stylized as Big Tymer$) is an American duo that was active from 1993 to 2005 and again in 2018 from New Orleans, Louisiana. Big Tymers consist of Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman (then known as Baby) and former Cash Money in-house producer Mannie Fresh. Baby later changed his stage name to Birdman after the duo had dissolved in 2005. The Big Tymers released their debut album in 1997 titled How You Luv That, and a re-release version of their debut album, How You Luv That Vol. 2 which gave them an abundant amount of publicity afterwards. In 2018 the duo reunited for the album "Before Anythang" which produced the single "Designer Caskets.”

They recorded their first Platinum-selling album in 2000 titled I Got That Work. The lead single from I Got That Work, "Number One Stunna" peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks. The group released its most successful album in 2002 titled Hood Rich. The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and spawned a major hit in "Still Fly" which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group later recorded their final album titled Big Money Heavyweight in 2003. In 2005, Mannie Fresh resigned from Ca$h Money because of a financial dispute with Birdman, and his brother Slim. During an appearance on MTV RapFix, Lil Wayne announced that there will be a Big Tymers album featuring Birdman, himself, and Drake. Birdman stated that Mannie Fresh will not be a part of the project.